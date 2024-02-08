CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam is experiencing most prosperous era of modern history under PM Modi. | Image: PTI/ File Photo

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Assam is experiencing the most prosperous era of modern history, with over 80 lakh people escaping poverty under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Citing NITI Aayog data, he said that poverty headcount in the state has reduced by 25 per cent in the last three years.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X, to share the data. He wrote, “Assam is experiencing its most prosperous era in modern history. 80 lakh people in the State have escaped poverty under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s government.”

24.82 cr Indians escaped multidimensional poverty in the last 9 years, says NITI Aayog

“In the last 3 years the poverty headcount ratio has come down by 25%. We are currently on a rapid growth trajectory that will see Assam make a significant contribution to nation building by emerging as one the top 5 states in the country,” the chief minister added.

Maintaining that the state is in its most prosperous era in modern history, the Assam CM also shared the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) provided by the NITI Aayog.

CM Sarma further elaborated that the poverty headcount ratio in the state has come down from 36.97 per cent in 2013-14 to 14.47 per cent in 2022-23. This has resulted in an estimated 80.36 lakh people having escaped poverty in the state in a big win of our welfare initiatives.

Earlier, the NITI Aayog stated that India has managed to pull around 24.82 crore people from multidimensional poverty in the last nine years. The findings of NITI Aayog’s Discussion Paper ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06’ have given credit for this remarkable achievement to significant initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

As per the Aayog, the government’s efforts to address all dimensions of poverty between the years 2013-14 to 2022-23 has resulted in a steep decline of the poverty headcount ratio. India registered a steep decline in Poverty Headcount Ratio from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) is a globally recognized comprehensive measure that captures poverty in multiple dimensions beyond monetary aspects. The study poverty prevalence is based on 12 indicators, which include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, assets and bank accounts.

