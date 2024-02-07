Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:32 IST
VIDEO: BJP Workers Protest with Cows in Bengaluru, Accuses Govt of Unjust Treatment Towards Farmers
The protest specifically was targeted at the withdrawal of subsidies to farmers and the lack of support for milk producers in terms of pricing.
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP workers, joined by cattle, took to the streets of Bengaluru to voice their grievances against the Congress-led state government. The protest, fuelled by allegations of the State Government's injustice, was specifically targeted at the withdrawal of subsidies to farmers and the lack of support for milk producers in terms of pricing.
Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:19 IST
