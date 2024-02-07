Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP workers, joined by cattle, took to the streets of Bengaluru to voice their grievances against the Congress-led state government. The protest, fuelled by allegations of the State Government's injustice, was specifically targeted at the withdrawal of subsidies to farmers and the lack of support for milk producers in terms of pricing.

#WATCH | Karnataka BJP workers along with cattle hold protest against Congress party alleging State Government's injustice for not providing subsidies which were given to farmers and supporting price to milk producers, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/vg24qwRNzq — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024