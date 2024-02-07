Updated January 31st, 2024 at 22:31 IST
Bihar: Former-Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Z+ Security Slashed Days After New Govt Takes Over
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will now be provided security cover given to the Bihar ministers.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Patna: Days after Nitish Kumar’s JDU snubbed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar to form a government in collision with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major slash in the security of former-Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has been done. As per reports, Z-plus security cover accorded to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been withdrawn on Wednesday.
A notification was issued by the home department of the state on the same on Wednesday, wherein it was mentioned that Tejashwi Yadav will now be provided security cover given to the Bihar ministers.
Advertisement
The Z-plus security cover has now been accorded to the newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. In addition to it, the Z-plus security cover has also been accorded to BJP's Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
According to the notification, the decision was taken after reviewing the security threat levels to various VIPs of the state by the home department.
Advertisement
Notably, Z-plus security cover is the highest level of security provided by the government.
Advertisement
Published January 31st, 2024 at 22:31 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Boris Becker out as Holger Rune's coachSports 11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.