Updated January 31st, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Bihar: Former-Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Z+ Security Slashed Days After New Govt Takes Over

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will now be provided security cover given to the Bihar ministers.

Abhishek Tiwari
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | Image:X
Patna: Days after Nitish Kumar’s JDU snubbed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar to form a government in collision with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major slash in the security of former-Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has been done. As per reports, Z-plus security cover accorded to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been withdrawn on Wednesday.

A notification was issued by the home department of the state on the same on Wednesday, wherein it was mentioned that Tejashwi Yadav will now be provided security cover given to the Bihar ministers.

The Z-plus security cover has now been accorded to the newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. In addition to it, the Z-plus security cover has also been accorded to BJP's Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

According to the notification, the decision was taken after reviewing the security threat levels to various VIPs of the state by the home department.

Notably, Z-plus security cover is the highest level of security provided by the government.
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 22:31 IST

