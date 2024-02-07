Advertisement

Kolkata: In a tweet shared on Saturday morning, Amit Malviya, a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that on the previous night, individuals affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) vandalised materials gathered for the construction of the Ram Mandir in the Vettaguri area of Coochbehar’s Dinhata assembly constituency. Calling Udyan Guha ‘an accused in post-poll violence’ Malviya further claimed that the Minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet (Udyan Guha) dominates the region.

Last night, TMC goons destroyed material stocked for the under construction Ram Mandir in Vettaguri area of ​​Coochbehar’s Dinhata assembly constituency. Udyan Guha, Minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, a criminal, who is also an accused in the post poll violence, dominates the… pic.twitter.com/3LOf6FDrQY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 3, 2024

Expressing skepticism about any potential action being taken against the vandalism, the BJP spokesperson said, in Bengal, it is perceived as a ‘crime to be a Hindu’. Malviya also expressed confidence in the strength of public support for the cause, stating, "Trust Ram and Roti to decimate Mamata Banerjee in the days ahead."