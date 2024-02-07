Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:20 IST

BJP Alleges TMC Vandalised Ram Mandir Construction Material in Coochbehar, Demands Action

Expressing skepticism about any action being taken against the vandalism, the BJP spokesperson said, in Bengal, it is perceived as a ‘crime to be a Hindu'.

Digital Desk
BJP Alleges TMC Vandalised Ram Mandir Construction Material in Coochbehar, Demands Action
BJP Alleges TMC Vandalised Ram Mandir Construction Material in Coochbehar, Demands Action | Image:Amit Malviya/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: In a tweet shared on Saturday morning, Amit Malviya, a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that on the previous night, individuals affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) vandalised materials gathered for the construction of the Ram Mandir in the Vettaguri area of Coochbehar’s Dinhata assembly constituency. Calling Udyan Guha ‘an accused in post-poll violence’ Malviya further claimed that the Minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet (Udyan Guha) dominates the region.

Expressing skepticism about any potential action being taken against the vandalism, the BJP spokesperson said, in Bengal, it is perceived as a ‘crime to be a Hindu’. Malviya also expressed confidence in the strength of public support for the cause, stating, "Trust Ram and Roti to decimate Mamata Banerjee in the days ahead." 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement