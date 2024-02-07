Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:20 IST
BJP Alleges TMC Vandalised Ram Mandir Construction Material in Coochbehar, Demands Action
Expressing skepticism about any action being taken against the vandalism, the BJP spokesperson said, in Bengal, it is perceived as a ‘crime to be a Hindu'.
Kolkata: In a tweet shared on Saturday morning, Amit Malviya, a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that on the previous night, individuals affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) vandalised materials gathered for the construction of the Ram Mandir in the Vettaguri area of Coochbehar’s Dinhata assembly constituency. Calling Udyan Guha ‘an accused in post-poll violence’ Malviya further claimed that the Minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet (Udyan Guha) dominates the region.
Expressing skepticism about any potential action being taken against the vandalism, the BJP spokesperson said, in Bengal, it is perceived as a ‘crime to be a Hindu’. Malviya also expressed confidence in the strength of public support for the cause, stating, "Trust Ram and Roti to decimate Mamata Banerjee in the days ahead."
