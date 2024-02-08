Advertisement

New Delhi: During Rajasthan University's foundation day celebrations, BJP's Jaipur Urban Lok Sabha representative, Ramcharan Bohra, sparked controversy with remarks about Ajmer's Adhai Din Ka Jhopra, a mosque atop the Aravali mountain range. Bohra predicted a future where Sanskrit chants would resonate within the historic structure.

In the presence of Governor Kalraj Mishra, Bohra continued by alleging that the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra was originally a site hosting a Sanskrit school. He claimed that Maharaj Vigraha Raj Chauhan initiated the construction, which, later in 1194, Mohammed Ghori allegedly converted into a hut. Bohra cited marble inscriptions as evidence of the structure's Sanskrit school origins.

The BJP MP further asserted that Mohammed Ghori had erected a temporary structure for two and a half days at the location where the Sanskrit school once stood. Notably, the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra gained fame for its swift construction in a record time of 60 hours (equivalent to two and a half days).

Bohra escalated the matter by sending a letter to Minister G. Kishan Reddy, advocating for the restoration of the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra to its alleged original form as an important center of Sanskrit education.

