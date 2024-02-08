Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

BJP MP Bohra Sparks Controversy, Envisions Sanskrit Mantras at Ajmer mosque Adhai Din ka Jhonpra

In the presence of Governor Kalraj Mishra, Bohra continued by alleging that the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra was originally a site hosting a Sanskrit school.

Aaquil Jameel
Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra
Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: During Rajasthan University's foundation day celebrations, BJP's Jaipur Urban Lok Sabha representative, Ramcharan Bohra, sparked controversy with remarks about Ajmer's Adhai Din Ka Jhopra, a mosque atop the Aravali mountain range. Bohra predicted a future where Sanskrit chants would resonate within the historic structure.

In the presence of Governor Kalraj Mishra, Bohra continued by alleging that the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra was originally a site hosting a Sanskrit school. He claimed that Maharaj Vigraha Raj Chauhan initiated the construction, which, later in 1194, Mohammed Ghori allegedly converted into a hut. Bohra cited marble inscriptions as evidence of the structure's Sanskrit school origins.

The BJP MP further asserted that Mohammed Ghori had erected a temporary structure for two and a half days at the location where the Sanskrit school once stood. Notably, the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra gained fame for its swift construction in a record time of 60 hours (equivalent to two and a half days).

Bohra escalated the matter by sending a letter to Minister G. Kishan Reddy, advocating for the restoration of the Adhai Din Ka Jhopra to its alleged original form as an important center of Sanskrit education.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

