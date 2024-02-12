Advertisement

NEW DELHI: With the Rajya Sabha election set to take place on February 27, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 14 candidates from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, news agency PTI reported.

Union Minister and ex-Congress leader RPN Singh, former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala and BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (nominated for a second term) are among the prominent figures nominated for the Upper House of Parliament.

A notable exclusion from the list is that of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi whose Rajya Sabha term is coming to an end next month. On Sunday, he issued a statement congratulating the two candidates chosen from Bihar — Dr Bhim Singh and Dr Dharmshila Gupta — and asserted that he valued his three-decade-long relationship with the BJP and that he would continue to work for the party as before.

BJP releases list of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/8v1IMQDjRv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2024

With inputs from PTI.