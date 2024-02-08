Advertisement

Case against Annamalai: A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, reports said on Thursday, January 11. BJP leader Annamali has been accused of promoting religious enmity between two groups.

Dharmapuri police registered a case against state BJP president K Annamalai under section 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) in Bommidi Police Station of Dharmapuri district for allegedly promoting religious enmity between two groups.

The complaint has been registered against K Annamalai over his altercation with a group of Christian youth, who had objected to his entry into the church during his rally En Mann En Makkal outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Pappireddipatti on 8th January.

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited)