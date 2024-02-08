English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

BREAKING | Promoting Religious Enmity: FIR against Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai

The complaint has been registered against K Annamalai over his altercation with a group of Christian youth in Bommidi near Pappireddipatti on 8th January.

Apoorva Shukla
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai | Image:PTI/File
Case against Annamalai: A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, reports said on Thursday, January 11. BJP leader Annamali has been accused of promoting religious enmity between two groups. 

Dharmapuri police registered a case against state BJP president K Annamalai under section 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) in Bommidi Police Station of Dharmapuri district for allegedly promoting religious enmity between two groups. 

The complaint has been registered against K Annamalai over his altercation with a group of Christian youth, who had objected to his entry into the church during his rally En Mann En Makkal outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Pappireddipatti on 8th January.

 

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited)

 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

