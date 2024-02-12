Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:48 IST
Breaking: Bihar JDU MLA Bima Bharati's Husband Arrested Under Arms Act
JDU MLA Bima Bharati’s husband was arrested by the Bihar police on allegations of being in possession of an illegal weapon.
Patna: The political chaos in Bihar doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon, even after the Nitish Kumar-led state government successfully sailed past the floor test on Monday. In the latest development, JDU MLA Bima Bharati’s husband was arrested by the Bihar police on allegations of being in possession of an illegal weapon. The MLA’s husband, identified as Awadhesh Mandal, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail.
This has come up after a few Janata Dal United (JDU) MLAs alleged that the leaders from the RJD offered them Rs 10 crore each to join them ahead of the floor test. Now, with the fresh development, the political temperature in Bihar has surged many fold.
JDU MLA filed complaint
It was being alleged that the action was taken to put pressure on JDU MLA Bima Bharati, who was considered to be one of the five JDU legislators, with whom the party was not able to connect in the last 2-3 days. It was being speculated that Bharati along with party MLA Manoj Yadav, Sudarshan, Dr Sanjeev and Dilip Rai, could join Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the floor test.
However, just before the crucial floor test in the Bihar Assembly, the JDU traced four of its MLAs on Monday. Apart from the JDU, 3 of BJP MLAs also went missing.
Published February 12th, 2024 at 22:48 IST
