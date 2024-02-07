Advertisement

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Friday reached Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the national capital to hand over a notice to him in a matter pertaining to the AAP claim that seven of the party's MLAs were being poached. According to initial reports, a team of crime branch officials also reached the house of Atishi, a minister in the AAP government, who'd first made allegations relating to the purchase of MLAs, while claiming that an AAP MLA from Kondli was “prevented from joining protest against fraud in Chandigarh Mayor elections”.

The Delhi Police had gone to both the residences to serve notices, asking the AAP leaders to furnish evidence of the allegations made by them through notice, Republic has learnt. The officials, however, had to return without serving notices as both Kejriwal and Atishi were reportedly not at home.

Advertisement

Police car parked outside office of Kondli MLA @KuldeepKumarAAP to prevent him from joining protest against fraud in Chandigarh Mayor elections. Is it now a crime to participate in peaceful protests? pic.twitter.com/fjNO1pefa0 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 2, 2024



Earlier during the day, Kejriwal had also backed allegations suggesting that "AAP MLAs and volunteers coming to participate in the party's protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi against the 'cheating' in the Chandigarh mayoral polls were being stopped or detained".

All across Del, they are detaining elected MLAs, councillors and volunteers who were coming to party office. What is this going on? https://t.co/fzSfibjgYl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 2, 2024



"First votes were stolen in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Now, people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi," CM Kejriwal had alleged in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

On Tuesday, the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, in a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which has alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)