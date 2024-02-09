Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu. Raids are being carried out at Rameswarapatti in Karur. Armed with a search warrant, the ED officials arrived at the residence as part of an ongoing investigation.

The focus of the investigation is Senthil Balaji's brother, V Ashok Kumar, who has reportedly been missing since the registration of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). ED has alleged that despite multiple summons issued to him, V Ashok Kumar has not responded, prompting the agency to intensify its efforts to locate him.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)