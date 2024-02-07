English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

BREAKING: ED Searches Premises of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids.

Digital Desk
ED searches against Delhi CM Kejriwal's PS, persons linked to AAP
ED searches against Delhi CM Kejriwal's PS, persons linked to AAP | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and some persons connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids. It was not immediately clear if the searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation or in connection with a fresh case, they said.

Advertisement

The locations of Bibhav Kumar and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar apart from some others are being covered by the officials of the central agency. 

Advertisement

The ED action comes on a day when Delhi cabinet minister Atishi had said she will do an ‘explosive expose’ on the agency. "I will be doing an explosive expose on ED at 10am tomorrow! Watch this space #BigEDExposebyAAP," she said in a post on X on Monday. Her Cabinet colleague, Saurabh Bharadwaj, also posted on X about it. "Big expose on BJP's Extortion Department (ED)," Bharadwaj said.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi on Tuesday claimed that the ED 'deleted' audio recording of witness statements in certain cases, including the excise policy probe, being investigated against AAP functionaries. The minister challenged the agency to produce them in front of the court and the country.

Advertisement

Atishi charged that the latest raids on AAP leaders were being carried out to 'scare' the party. She said that the searches were being carried out at the residence of Gupta and his personal assistant apart from the PA of CM Kejriwal.

Delhi Jal Board Corruption Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Jagdish Kumar Arora and Anil Kumar Aggarwal on January 31, 2024 in connection with money laundering investigations initiated under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 in the Delhi Jal Board Corruption Case. Jagdish Kumar Arora and Anil Kumar Aggarwal were produced before the Special Court on February 1, 2024. The Court has granted ED custody till February 5, 2024.

ED initiated investigations on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which contained scheduled offences related to corruption/bribery in Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The FIR alleged that Jagdish Kumar Arora [the then Chief Engineer, DJB] awarded certain contract in Delhi Jal Board to M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for total cost of Rs 38,02,33,080 despite the fact that the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria.

Advertisement

ED investigation revealed that M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd obtained the bid by submitting forged/ fake/false documents. Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then Chief Engineer, Delhi Jal Boad was aware of the fact that the company does not meet the technical eligibility criteria for sanctioning of the tender for SITC of Electromagnetic flow meter. M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd sub-contracted the work to M/s Integral Screws Ltd, a proprietorship firm of Anil Kumar Aggarwal. On receipt of funds, Anil Kumar Aggarwal transferred the bribe amount approx. 3 Crores to Jagdish Kumar Arora through cash and bank accounts. Investigations further show that bank accounts of close associates of Jagdish Kumar Arora and their relatives were used to transfer the bribe amounts. The close associate of Jagdish Kumar Arora also received bribe in cash.

ED had earlier conducted search operations on July 24, 2023 and November 17, 2023 which resulted in seizure of incriminating documents and evidences.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement