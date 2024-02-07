LEDs Removed from Kamakshi Amman Temple Amid Ongoing Ayodhya Event Ban Row

Advertisement

Kanchipuram: LED screens that were installed at the Kamakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram have been taken down on Monday January 22. The LED screens were installed for the telecast of live streaming of Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony which will be performed by Prime Minister Modi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also scheduled to watch the live telecast of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir events at the temple.

This comes amid Nirmala Sithraman’s allegations against the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government. Nirmala Sitharaman had accused the Stalin government of banning the live telecast of Ram Mandir events on Sunday.

Citing a Tamil daily's reportage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government administered temples have barred puja for Lord Ram on the day of the consecration of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | LED screens, that were installed at Kamakshi Amman Temple, to watch the live streaming of the Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha, being taken down now. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was scheduled to watch the live telecast here. pic.twitter.com/9zxiDFPalo — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

“Cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power-shut down during the live telecast. This is I.N.D.I Alliance partner DMK’s anti-Hindu efforts,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“TN govt has banned watching live telecast of #AyodhaRamMandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events.” she added.

The Tamil Nadu wing of the BJP has moved an urgent petitions in the Supreme Court demanding immediate intervention in the matter. However,the allegations have been dismissed by the state as a false news with ulterior motives.

Reacting to the allegation, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, P K Sekar Babu said there is no such ban. In temples in Tamil Nadu, the HR & CE Department has not imposed any kind of ban for conduct of puja for Lord Ram. Also, there is no bar to distribute 'Annadhanam' and 'Prasadam.' "A rumour is being disseminated to divert people's attention from the DMK's youth wing conference, underway now at Salem," he said in a social media post.

