Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Tamil Nadu Govt Banned Live Telecast of Ram Mandir Events: Nirmala Sitharaman's Big Claim

“Cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power-shut down during the live telecast. This is I.N.D.I Alliance partner DMK’s anti-Hindu efforts"

Apoorva Shukla
Nirmala Sitaraman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slams Stalin Government | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of practicing “anti-Hindu efforts” ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration claiming that the live telecast of the events being held in Ayodhya has been banned. 

Citing a Tamil daily's reportage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government administered temples have barred puja for Lord Ram on the day of the consecration of the grand temple in Ayodhya. 

“Cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power-shut down during the live telecast. This is I.N.D.I Alliance partner DMK’s anti-Hindu efforts,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

“TN govt has banned watching live telecast of #AyodhaRamMandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action,” said Nirmala Sitharaman in a post on X. 

However, it was later dismissed by the state as a false news with ulterior motives. Reacting to the allegation, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, P K Sekar Babu said there is no such ban. In temples in Tamil Nadu, the HR & CE Department has not imposed any kind of ban for conduct of puja for Lord Ram. Also, there is no bar to distribute 'Annadhanam' and 'Prasadam.' "A rumour is being disseminated to divert people's attention from the DMK's youth wing conference, underway now at Salem," he said in a social media post.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:55 IST

