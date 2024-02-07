Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar Resigns From CM Post, Likely To Return With BJP's Support

Nitish Kumar Resigns From CM Post, Likely To Return With BJP's Support

Apoorva Shukla
Nitish Kumar
JDU President Nitish Kumar | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: Incumbent Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar has resigned from the CM post on Sunday, January 28. Speculations were rife that Nitish Kumar will be deserting the ruling Mahagatbandhan and return to the BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the chief minister of Bihar again. 

"Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state," said JD(U) president Kumar.

Security has been tightened at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday amid speculations of a swearing-in ceremony. Further, the government offices including the Secretariat in Patna have been opened on Sunday- a holiday. 

Number Game in Bihar 

Currently, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the biggest party in the Bihar legislative assembly with 79 MLAs, while the BJP stands second with 78 MLAs. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) stands distant third with 45 MLAs and the Congress has 19. The Left parties have 14 seats. 

A political party needs 122 (half) of the total 243 seats to form government in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has 159 MLAs in total. If Nitish Kumar returns to the NDA fold, the alliance will have 157 MLAs- a clear cut majority. 

(This is a breaking copy)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:10 IST

