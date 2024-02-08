Advertisement

West Bengal: As Republic assessed the probe documents linked to Bengal Ration Scam, scathing details have emerged. In one biggest revelations in the case, ED as per sources has tracked around Rs 10,000 crores to TMC minister Jyoti Priya Mallick who named Shah Jahan Sheikh in his ‘secret note’, the key accused in the violence against ED officials in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali.

The Exclusive newsbreak further informs that the probe agency has noticed that around Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 crores were converted to foreign currencies through bogus documents. These huge cash was deposited in FFMC accounts and then converted into foreign currencies, as per latest details obtained from the ED sources. The central probe agency has found traces of transactions to Bangladesh from Dubai.

ED sources further revealed that 90 Forex companies were incorporated on the instructions of Sankar Aadhya, one of the key aides of TMC Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick. These companies were situated at the Indo-Bangladesh border used largely for laundering proceeds of crime generated by the Minister.

Who wants to block probe in Bengal Ration Scam?

ED has also registered a case with West Bengal police after three probe agency officers were grievously injured last week when they went to raid the house of Shah Jahan Sheikh, a local TMC leader with close links with arrested state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. Central force personnel were also attacked. The Enforcement Directorate requested West Bengal Police to register a case under Sections 18, 307, 333, 326, 353, and 342 of IPC and urged to invoked attempt to murder among other charges. The State police, on the other, hand has registered a case under bailable and non-scheduled offences which led to ED accusing the Bengal police of diluting the charges pressed against accused persons in the Sandeshkhali case violence. ED also raised that they were given the copy of the FIR after multiple requests on January 11 while the case was registered on January 5.