English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Champai Soren Awaits Raj Bhavan Invite to Form Govt, Claims, 'I Have Support of 47 Legislators'

"We are waiting for 15-16 hours whereas oaths are administered within two hours of stake claim and invite in other states," Champai Soren told PTI.

Digital Desk
Champai Soren
चंपई सोरेन की पहली प्रतिक्रिया | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Newly elected leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party, Champai Soren, on Thursday said that he was waiting for an invite from the Raj Bhavan to form the government as he has the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.

The senior JMM leader, whose name has been proposed by the ruling alliance in Jharkhand as the new chief minister after Hemant Soren's resignation and his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate a day before, said that "Raj Bhavan should wake up from its slumber".

Advertisement

"We are waiting for 15-16 hours whereas oaths are administered within two hours of stake claim and invite in other states," Champai Soren told PTI.

He apparently referred to Bihar where JD(U) president Nitish Kumar had on Sunday resigned as the chief minister of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government and again took as the CM with the support of the BJP-led NDA the same day.

Advertisement

"We yesterday handed over a letter of support from 43 MLAs to the governor. Now we have the support of 47 legislators," Champai Soren said.

A top official, who did not wish to be quoted, said: "It (state without CM) is a constitutional crisis...it is unnatural." Asked whether it is a constitutional crisis, Principal Secretary to the Governor Nitin Madan Kulkarni replied: "What crisis is there?".

Advertisement

JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Hemant Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case at his official residence.

Advertisement

Governor CP Radhakrishnan has accepted his resignation on Wednesday night. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News33 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education35 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News36 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement