Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

‘Chhota Recharge of RSS’: Owaisi’s Sharp Criticism on AAP Announcing ‘Sundarkand’ Recitals in Delhi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at CM Kejriwal and termed him “Chhota Recharge of RSS.”

Isha Bhandari
AIMIM
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: As soon as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced ‘Sundarkand’ recitation programmes across all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at CM Kejriwal and termed him “Chhota Recharge of RSS.”

“Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that Sunderkand Path will be organized in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration on January 22,” Owaisi posted on X. 

He further lashed out at the AAP supremo alleging that the party had “maintained silence on the issue of Bilkis Bano and stated that they only want to talk on issues like education and health.”

“Is Sunderkand lesson education or health? The real thing is that they are afraid of justice,” the AIMIM Chief questioned. 

“Giving full support to the agenda of the Sangh. Let us not even talk about Babri, you keep playing the flute of justice, love, so-and-so and at the same time keep strengthening Hindutva. Wow!,” Owaisi added. 

Sundarkand to be held every Tuesday 

Notably, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday announced that the Sundarkand recitation programme will begin on Tuesday at all assembly constituencies. 

“It will be held every Tuesday at the zonal level, on every second and last Tuesday of the month at the ward level and every first Tuesday of the month at the assembly constituency level", news agency PTI quoted Saurabh Bharadwaj as saying.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

