Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Cong Leader Stokes Controversy Again, says PM Modi Demolished Hindu Temples More Than Aurangzeb

Congress MLC BK Hari Prasad’s barb against PM Modi came up after the party’s high command decided to boycott the consecration of the newly built 'Ram Temple'.

Abhishek Tiwari
Congress leader barb on PM Modi.
Congress leader BK Hari Prasad's demolition of Hindu temples barb on PM Modi stokes controversy. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Ahead of the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple, Congress leader BK Hari Prasad has stoked another controversy saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demolished Hindu temples more than Aurangzeb. The fresh barb from Prasad has drawn a massive criticism from the BJP as well as several other political parties. Not only this, he also reiterated that in Ayodhya the Bharatiya Janata Party is conducting a political programme and not a religious programme on January 22.

This statement on demolition of Hindu temples came up after the Congress high command decided to boycott the consecration ceremony of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Karnataka BK Hari Prasad, while talking exclusively to Republic Kannada, stated that there is no soft Hindutva or hard Hindutva and asked whether the BJP took the contract of Ram Temple.

Did BJP take Ram Temple's contract? Asks Congress leader

Responding to CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that he will visit Ayodhya and whether the Congress yields to Hindutva, he said, “There is no soft Hindutva or hard Hindutva. Have we not visited any temple? Did BJP take the contract of Ram Temple? ‘Jana Sangha’ has 50 years and Bharatiya Janata Party has 40 years of history.

“Our nation has 5000 years of history. After Independence did we demolish any temple? Uttaranchal Shankaracharya has given a statement that Narendra Modi has demolished more temples than Aurangzeb. So, let them answer it,” the Congress MLC stated, emphasizing that Shankaracharya has clearly given the statement about the PM.

On the question of attending the consecration ceremony, he said, “For political programmes we are not attending. During election time, people will call us, we will go. There is a difference between political programmes and religious programmes. I have already given my statement that the Ayodhya programme is purely a political agenda.” 
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

