Updated January 27th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Goa Congress Apologises For Placing Tiranga Below Party Flag on Jan 26 After BJP's Rebuke

The BJP accused the Congress party of insulting the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations by positioning it below the party flag.

Digital Desk
Congress
National flag placed below party flag at Congress Goa office. | Image:X/@BJP4Goa
The Congress party, on January 27, apologised for positioning the national flag below the national flag on Republic Day. The apology followed criticism from the BJP which slammed the Congress for putting party above the nation. 

Slamming the Congress party, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that its leadership believes in the "Gandhi family first, the party second and the nation at the last". This comes after the BJP accused the opposition party of insulting the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations by positioning it below the party flag.

This was first pointed out by BJP Goa which posted a picture from the Goa Congress office saying, "The Indian National Congress has been insulting our nation, time and again, be it rejecting Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha or now in Goa by flying INC flag above our National flag. Shame on this anti national party!! (sic)" 

Reacting to the post, CM Sawant said, “The @INCIndia yet again proved that they believe in Gandhi Family First, Party second and Nation at the Last (sic).” 

The Congress party responded to the allegation as the social media in-charge of the party's Goa unit Divya Kumar said the tricolour was inadvertently placed below the Congress flag, and apologised for the "unintentional error." Kumar, however, retaliated with a video of home minister Amit Shah when he allegedly pulled down the tricolour from the mast. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

