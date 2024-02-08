English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Congress Flip-Flop: VHP Claims Party Will Attend Ram Temple Event, Alleges 'Political Calculation'

Alok Kumar emphasized that the construction of the Ram Temple represents a long-standing struggle and should be a moment of unity for the nation.

Madhurima Mishra
VHP Unmasks Congress Twist: Initial 'Yes' to Ram Temple, Now Points to Political Game
VHP Unmasks Congress Twist: Initial 'Yes' to Ram Temple, Now Points to Political Game | Image:Republic
  2 min read

 

New Delhi : Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar countered the Congress's decision to decline the invitation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, stating that the Congress had initially confirmed its attendance 15 days ago. Speaking on Republic TV, Kumar described the Congress's later refusal as a strategic and politically calculated move.

Alok Kumar told Republic TV that the Congress had expressed interest in attending the ceremony two weeks prior, even proposing to send a delegation if Sonia Gandhi couldn't attend. He questioned the sudden change in the Congress's stance.

The Congress, in a statement, had declined the invitation, characterizing the event as a "BJP/RSS political program." Kumar criticized the Congress's decision, stating that Ram is not just a religious figure but also a symbol of national unity and cultural pride. He argued that all political parties should participate in the event, considering its cultural and historical significance.

Kumar accused the Congress of political opportunism, suggesting that their refusal was aimed at appeasing a specific voter base rather than upholding secular values. He emphasized that the construction of the Ram Temple represents a long-standing struggle and should be a moment of unity for the nation.

Regarding the controversy surrounding allegations of corruption against Ram Trust chairperson Champat Rai by Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Kumar advised Rai to file a defamation case against Singh.

Dispelling uncertainty about BJP veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani's participation in the consecration ceremony, Kumar confirmed that Advani would attend the event alongside RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

