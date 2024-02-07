Molten Glass Will Be Poured Into Ears: After Mamata, Congress Questions Ram Mandir

Advertisement

Ayodhya: After India welcomed Lord Ram into the grand consecration ceremony through pran pratishtha rituals, the Congress party has raised questions on the construction. Saying that ‘Treta Yug’ has arrived from yesterday after the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol, Congress leader Udit Raj asked if molten glass will be poured into ears for listening to Vedas.

Earlier, the Congress party had also decline the invitation to the consecration ceremony. After being invited to the consecration ceremony by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Congress leader Malliakarhun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “respectfully declined” the invitation calling it a RSS-BJP event.

“Tretayuga has arrived from yesterday. In Satyayuga, Ram, Ravana and demons all existed at the same time. For one class there was Satyayuga and for the other it was Kaliyuga and now the same is to happen. On listening to the Vedas, molten glass will also be poured into the ears,” said Congress leader Udit Raj in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

कल से त्रेतायुग का आगमन हो गया है । सतयुग में राम ,रावण और राक्षस सब एक समय में ही थे। एक वर्ग के लिए सतयुग था और दूसरे के लिए कलयुग और अब वही होना है ।वेद सुनने पर कान में पिघला शीशा भी डाला जाएगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) January 23, 2024

Before this West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he presided over the pran pratishtha rituals of Ram Lalla’s idols. "You never mention Sita. Without Sita, Ram is incomplete. You only talk of Lord Ram but not Sita; are you anti-women?" said Mamata Banerjee during her all-faith rally held in Kolkata as she paid tributes to the ones who has lost their lives during the struggle.

"When the Babri Masjid was destroyed, more than a thousand people died, but everyone seems to have quickly forgotten about it. Yesterday, Abhishek Banerjee stated that he cannot uphold his religion by standing over the corpses of so many. I feel the urge to pay tribute to the deceased. Regardless of their religion, we pay homage to these departed souls,” said Banerjee.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also said, "People have sentiments and religious belief but the BJP, the central government and the RSS have tried to hype this (event).”