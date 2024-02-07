English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Congress Spokesperson Gets AICC Show-Cause Notice Over 'BJP Link' Remark Against Kamal Nath

Stating that party “discipline is sacrosanct”, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) served a show cause notice to Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma.

Ronit Singh
Congress Spokesperson Gets AICC Show Cause Notice Over 'BJP Link' Remark Against Kamal Nath
Congress Spokesperson Gets AICC Show Cause Notice Over 'BJP Link' Remark Against Kamal Nath | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Stating that party “discipline is sacrosanct”, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday served a show-cause notice to Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma for making derogatory remarks against former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. 

“A notice has been issued to Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma for making unrestrained, baseless, objectionable and indecent statements against former Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath,” reads the copy of notice shared by MP Congress on X. 

Advertisement

Terming the statement of Sharma as unauthorised, baseless and derogatory, the notice added that the statement was an attempt to weaken the party and leadership

The AICC notice reads, "As directed by General Secretary Communication, you (Alok Sharma) are hereby being put to notice regarding your statements made, while serving as a National Media Panellist, on prime-time news debates. The statements, coming from a senior office bearer such as yourself, are not only unauthorised, baseless and defamatory but also demonstrate an attempt to undermine the Party and your senior colleagues."

Advertisement

"Being a member of the Indian National Congress, you are aware that the party discipline is sacrosanct and any violation the same, has severe consequences. Hence, you (Sharma) are hereby put to notice and given two days from the receipt of this notice to provide your clarification on your statements," the notice added.

In case the clarification is not received or is unsatisfactory, then appropriate action shall be initiated against Sharama, it further added.

Advertisement

Notably, Sharma accused Nath of collusion with BJP and also said it was the fault of party senior leaders that that person (Nath) was not identified.

In the recently conlcuded Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, out of 230 seats in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 163 seats, while the Congress party won 66 seats and Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat. (ANI)

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement