Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Hits Out at Mamata Banerjee Over 'Harmony Rally' in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata rally date coincides with the Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Manisha Roy
Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The ongoing rift within the INDI bloc continues to deepen as Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sitaram Yechury takes aim at Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent announcement of "Sampriti Michil" or the rally of harmony, coinciding with the inauguration of the Ram Temple. Banerjee had remarked, "Pran Pratistha is not our job but the priests'." Responding to this, Yechury emphasized the constitutional principle of separation of state and religion. 

He stated, "Our Constitution guarantees the right to individuals to practice and propagate religious beliefs, but the state shall not profess any religion; this has to be the principle and not that if you go to one temple, I will go to another temple."

Banerjee’s name is among the list of political leaders who have decided to skip the grand Ram Temple event on Jan 22, with many of them claiming the event to be of BJP and RSS.

Interestingly, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has also declined the invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Mamata Banerjee had announced a 'Sampriti Michil' or 'rally for harmony' scheduled in Kolkata on January 22. She had said, "It is not our job to do Pran Pratistha. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure." The procession will commence from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after offering obeisance to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple.

Banerjee had outlined her schedule for January 22, including a visit to the Kalighat temple and participation in the harmony rally with people of all religions.

The march is set to encompass places of worship from diverse religions, such as mosques, churches, and gurdwaras, before culminating at the Park Circus Maidan. Banerjee urged TMC party workers to organize similar rallies across all districts in the state.

"On January 22, I will visit the Kalighat temple and offer puja. Then I will take part in a harmony rally with people of all religions. This has nothing to do with any other programme," she had said while addressing a press conference at the state secretariat. “
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

