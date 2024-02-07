Delhi Govt Spends Around 40% of Its Budget on Health, Education: Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his government inaugurated many schools in Delhi in the last one year | Image: X/@ArvindKejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government increased the budget for education department in the national capital from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore after forming the government in 2015, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

While speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Paschim Vihar, the CM said, "We increased the budget for education in Delhi from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore after forming the government in 2015. This helped us in constructing government schools (in Delhi).”

Highlighting that the Central govt while presenting the Budget, recently, allotted only four per cent of it for health and education departments, Kejriwal said,” Recently, the central government presented the Union Budget (2024) and allocated only four per cent of it for health and education. However, the Delhi government has been spending around 40 per cent of its total budget on health and education."

The AAP leader claimed that his government has inaugurated many schools in Delhi in the last one year creating an educational space for around 1-1.5 lakh students. He added, “In the last one year, we have inaugurated many schools in Delhi, about 1-1.5 lakh students will study in these schools. The education infrastructure is being expanded on a large scale and at a fast pace. Many new government schools are being opened...”

Arvind Kejriwal was recently summoned by the ED to appear before it for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi liquor police. He has skipped the summon fifth time. He has termed these summons “politically motivated”. He said that no “conspiracy” can stop them from doing work.