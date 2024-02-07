English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Delhi Govt Spends Around 40% of Its Budget on Health, Education: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Paschim Vihar on Tuesday.

Digital Desk
Arvind KejriwaL
CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his government inaugurated many schools in Delhi in the last one year | Image:X/@ArvindKejriwal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi government increased the budget for education department in the national capital from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore after forming the government in 2015, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

While speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Paschim Vihar, the CM said, "We increased the budget for education in Delhi from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore after forming the government in 2015. This helped us in constructing government schools (in Delhi).”

Advertisement

Highlighting that the Central govt while presenting the Budget, recently, allotted only four per cent of it for health and education departments, Kejriwal said,” Recently, the central government presented the Union Budget (2024) and allocated only four per cent of it for health and education. However, the Delhi government has been spending around 40 per cent of its total budget on health and education."  

Advertisement

The AAP leader claimed that his government has inaugurated many schools in Delhi in the last one year creating an educational space for around 1-1.5 lakh students. He added, “In the last one year, we have inaugurated many schools in Delhi, about 1-1.5 lakh students will study in these schools. The education infrastructure is being expanded on a large scale and at a fast pace. Many new government schools are being opened...”

Arvind Kejriwal was recently summoned by the ED to appear before it for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi liquor police. He has skipped the summon fifth time. He has termed these summons “politically motivated”. He said that no “conspiracy” can stop them from doing work. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement