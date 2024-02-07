Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Deputy CM Title Outside Tejashwi Yadav's Residence Covered After Nitish Kumar’s Latest Flip

King of U turns Kumar just a couple of days back and severed ties with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, opting to join forces with the BJP-led NDA.

Digital Desk
'Bihar Deputy CM' title outside Tejashwi's residence is now covered with newspapers.
'Bihar Deputy CM' title outside Tejashwi's residence is now covered with newspapers. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Patna: The nameplate outside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence, displaying the title "Bihar Deputy CM," is now concealed with newspapers following another flip by Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time, as per reports. Just a couple of days ago, the King of U-turns, Kumar, severed ties with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, choosing to align with the BJP-led NDA. 

This decision marks another political shift in the state. Nitish was sworn in as Bihar's CM for the ninth time, along with his new Cabinet, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Congress Cries Betrayal After Palturam’s Latest Flip 

As per previous reports, Kumar's decision to join the NDA alliance has also left the Congress party expressing deep disappointment. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh voiced his discontent, stating, “It is a matter of regret that he left our hands at the last moment; this is a complete betrayal of trust, and the people of Bihar will answer him soon for this betrayal.”

Advertisement

Ramesh highlighted the sequence of events, pointing out that Nitish Kumar had participated in multiple meetings with 18 parties present in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The chief minister did not provide any hint of breaking ties with the India alliance during these discussions. Ramesh expressed his disappointment, calling it a betrayal of trust.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a Congress leader, added his perspective, claiming that everyone except Congress anticipated Nitish Kumar's departure. Krishnam stated, "Congress did not even stop Scindia, Congress did not try to stop anyone." He said that Congress did not attempt to prevent key members from leaving the party, creating a sense of frustration among party members.

Advertisement

In response to Nitish Kumar's move, the JDU national president called a meeting of all his MPs in Patna. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the changed political circumstances before the commencement of the budget session of Parliament. This move comes as the first significant action following the formation of the NDA government in Bihar.

Simultaneously, a notice has been given to the secretary of the Legislative Assembly for a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Avadh Bihari Chaudhary. Several NDA MLAs have initiated the motion to remove the speaker from the post. However, Chaudhary, refusing to resign, is preparing to face the challenge with the backing of the majority.

Advertisement

The NDA alliance, comprising 128 MLAs, holds a numerical advantage over the opposition Grand Alliance, which has 115 MLAs. As the political landscape in Bihar undergoes a seismic shift, the repercussions of Nitish Kumar's decision are expected to unfold in the coming days.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement