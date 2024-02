Advertisement

Patna: The nameplate outside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence, displaying the title "Bihar Deputy CM," is now concealed with newspapers following another flip by Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time, as per reports. Just a couple of days ago, the King of U-turns, Kumar, severed ties with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, choosing to align with the BJP-led NDA.

This decision marks another political shift in the state. Nitish was sworn in as Bihar's CM for the ninth time, along with his new Cabinet, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Congress Cries Betrayal After Palturam’s Latest Flip

As per previous reports, Kumar's decision to join the NDA alliance has also left the Congress party expressing deep disappointment. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh voiced his discontent, stating, “It is a matter of regret that he left our hands at the last moment; this is a complete betrayal of trust, and the people of Bihar will answer him soon for this betrayal.”

Advertisement

Ramesh highlighted the sequence of events, pointing out that Nitish Kumar had participated in multiple meetings with 18 parties present in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The chief minister did not provide any hint of breaking ties with the India alliance during these discussions. Ramesh expressed his disappointment, calling it a betrayal of trust.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a Congress leader, added his perspective, claiming that everyone except Congress anticipated Nitish Kumar's departure. Krishnam stated, "Congress did not even stop Scindia, Congress did not try to stop anyone." He said that Congress did not attempt to prevent key members from leaving the party, creating a sense of frustration among party members.

Advertisement

In response to Nitish Kumar's move, the JDU national president called a meeting of all his MPs in Patna. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the changed political circumstances before the commencement of the budget session of Parliament. This move comes as the first significant action following the formation of the NDA government in Bihar.

Simultaneously, a notice has been given to the secretary of the Legislative Assembly for a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Avadh Bihari Chaudhary. Several NDA MLAs have initiated the motion to remove the speaker from the post. However, Chaudhary, refusing to resign, is preparing to face the challenge with the backing of the majority.

Advertisement

The NDA alliance, comprising 128 MLAs, holds a numerical advantage over the opposition Grand Alliance, which has 115 MLAs. As the political landscape in Bihar undergoes a seismic shift, the repercussions of Nitish Kumar's decision are expected to unfold in the coming days.