Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: In a significant development, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, situated in the north 24 Parganas district. Sheikh Shahjahan is identified as the key accused in the January 5 incident, wherein a mob attacked ED officials during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. Following the raids, the Enforcement Directorate has put up a notice at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan asking him to appear before the agency on January 29 at 1 PM.

ED issues summons to TMC convenor Sheikh Shahjahan

The raids were conducted 19 days after the Enforcement Directorate team was assaulted. The ongoing raids are part of the investigative efforts to gather evidence and ascertain the details surrounding the incident and the alleged scam.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Enforcement Directorate, accompanied by central force conducts raids at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/m9BLXrigrx — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

In a substantial security arrangement, a significant number of CRPF officials have been deployed alongside the West Bengal State Police and RAF outside the TMC leader's residence.

The Calcutta High Court too issued an order last week directing the North 24 Parganas administration to install CCTV cameras in front of the residence of Shahjahan Sheikh, an absconding leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Advertisement

Accompanied by over 120 personnel of the central armed police force, the ED officers broke open the collapsible gate of the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses, the officer said.

"We will search Sheikh’s house today. We will also try to talk to the residents there", the ED officer told PTI.

Advertisement

After entering the house, the ED officers locked the gates from inside and started searches, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement