English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

ED Summons Absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan after raids at his house in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Following the raids, the ED has put up a notice at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan asking him to appear before the agency.

Moumita Mukherjee
BREAKING: ED raids absconding Sheikh Shahjahan's house in Bengal's Sandeshkhali
BREAKING: ED raids absconding Sheikh Shahjahan's house in Bengal's Sandeshkhali | Image:Republic Bangla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali: In a significant development, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, situated in the north 24 Parganas district. Sheikh Shahjahan is identified as the key accused in the January 5 incident, wherein a mob attacked ED officials during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. Following the raids, the Enforcement Directorate has put up a notice at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan asking him to appear before the agency on January 29 at 1 PM.

ED issues summons to TMC convenor Sheikh Shahjahan

 

The raids were conducted 19 days after the Enforcement Directorate team was assaulted. The ongoing raids are part of the investigative efforts to gather evidence and ascertain the details surrounding the incident and the alleged scam. 

In a substantial security arrangement, a significant number of CRPF officials have been deployed alongside the West Bengal State Police and RAF outside the TMC leader's residence. 

The Calcutta High Court too issued an order last week directing the North 24 Parganas administration to install CCTV cameras in front of the residence of Shahjahan Sheikh, an absconding leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

Advertisement

Accompanied by over 120 personnel of the central armed police force, the ED officers broke open the collapsible gate of the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses, the officer said.

"We will search Sheikh’s house today. We will also try to talk to the residents there", the ED officer told PTI.

Advertisement

After entering the house, the ED officers locked the gates from inside and started searches, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Preity Zinta's 'Lazy Afternoon' With Kids

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  4. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  5. Shahid-Kriti's Intimate Scenes In TBMAUJ Axed On CBFC's Directions?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement