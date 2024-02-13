English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Farooq Abdullah Camps in Jammu, Skips ED Summons in JKCA Scam for Second Time

The summons were issued in connection with alleged financial irregularities of Rs 113 crore within Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from 2004 to 2009.

Gursimran Singh
Farooq Abdullah Camps in Jammu, Skips ED Summons
Farooq Abdullah Camps in Jammu, Skips ED Summons | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah has been camping at his Jammu residence while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons in the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) Scam case. The ED had summoned Farooq to appear at its Srinagar office today. Farroq skipped the summons and stayed back in Jammu.

Second ED Summon Skipped by Farooq

In a recurring trend, Farooq Abdullah skipped the ED summon for the second time. The summons were issued in connection with alleged financial irregularities of Rs 113 crore within the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) from 2004 to 2009. Farooq held the presidency of the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association from 2001 to 2012. The ED accused Farooq of misusing his position, manipulating appointments, and facilitating the laundering of funds from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Farooq Holds Meet with National Conference Jammu Provincial Chief

While residing at his Jammu home, Farooq Abdullah reportedly held a meeting with key party leaders, including National Conference's Provincial Chief, Ratan Lal Gupta. Sources revealed that Ratan Lal Gupta visited Farooq's residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu around 10 AM, where discussions took place on various issues, including recent political developments.

What is JKCA Scam Case?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is actively investigating financial irregularities within the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), focusing on fund diversion to personal bank accounts and unexplained cash withdrawals. In 2022, Farooq Abdullah was chargesheeted by the ED, following a 2018 chargesheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused individuals.

The case, rooted in a Rs 113-crore alleged fraud within the JKCA from 2004 to 2009, occurred during Abdullah's tenure as president from 2001 to 2012. Further investigations revealed allegations of Abdullah misusing his position to manipulate appointments, allegedly aiding the laundering of BCCI-sponsored funds.

In December 2020, the ED took action by attaching properties worth Rs 12 crore. Abdullah contested this move in the high court, asserting that the properties were either ancestral or acquired before the alleged offence, with no connection to the purported crime.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

