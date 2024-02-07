English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Farooq Abdullah Sings Ram Bhajan Ahead of Pran Pratishtha, Asks Indian to Understand Religion

Farooq Abdullah sang Ram Bhajan during an interaction with Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel- Dil se with Kapil Sibal.

Apoorva Shukla
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Amid the buzz for Ram Mandir, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s video singing bhajan of Bhagwan Ram has gone viral.  During a discussion with former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel- Dil se with Kapil Sibal- Farooq Abdullah recalled several instances of Ramayan, emphasising on India’s cultural diversity. 

Farooq Abdullah sang the bhajan ‘Mere Ram, Mer Ram…Kis Gali Gayo Mere Ram, Kis Gali Gaypo Mere Ram…Angan Mera Suna Suna’ during the interaction. Abdullah underlined ho Ram was revered by sections of the society, suggesting the message of his life was inclusion. 

Advertisement

“India’s strength is its diversity. People come to see Chasme Shahi and Shalimar Bagh to see different kinds of flowers blooming. India is vast and is known for its diversity. Attempts to subjugate it or make everything the same will hurt..” said Abdullah. He said that Indians must focus on understanding the religion first. 

Hope Ram Rajya will come: Abdullah 

Speaking to Sibal, Farooq Abdullah said that he understands Ram Rajya as a societal setup which guarantees equality for all. “Ram Rajya means equality for all. We are also waiting for Ram Rajiya to come,” said Farooq Abdullah. 

"Lord Ram was 'vishwa ka Ram' and I hope that Ram Rajya will come one day," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement