Farooq Abdullah Sings Ram Bhajan Ahead of Pran Pratishtha, Asks Indian to Understand Religion

Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Amid the buzz for Ram Mandir, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s video singing bhajan of Bhagwan Ram has gone viral. During a discussion with former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel- Dil se with Kapil Sibal- Farooq Abdullah recalled several instances of Ramayan, emphasising on India’s cultural diversity.

Farooq Abdullah sang the bhajan ‘Mere Ram, Mer Ram…Kis Gali Gayo Mere Ram, Kis Gali Gaypo Mere Ram…Angan Mera Suna Suna’ during the interaction. Abdullah underlined ho Ram was revered by sections of the society, suggesting the message of his life was inclusion.

Advertisement

“India’s strength is its diversity. People come to see Chasme Shahi and Shalimar Bagh to see different kinds of flowers blooming. India is vast and is known for its diversity. Attempts to subjugate it or make everything the same will hurt..” said Abdullah. He said that Indians must focus on understanding the religion first.

Hope Ram Rajya will come: Abdullah

Speaking to Sibal, Farooq Abdullah said that he understands Ram Rajya as a societal setup which guarantees equality for all. “Ram Rajya means equality for all. We are also waiting for Ram Rajiya to come,” said Farooq Abdullah.

"Lord Ram was 'vishwa ka Ram' and I hope that Ram Rajya will come one day," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

Advertisement