From ‘Mamata Didi’s Fiercest Shield’ to Rebel: Saayoni Ghosh’s Shocking U‑Turn Leaves TMC in Tatters

In a stunning political betrayal that has sent shockwaves through West Bengal's political circles, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saayoni Ghosh has reportedly jumped ship to join the rebel faction actively trying to dismantle Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's absolute control over the party.

For years, the Jadavpur MP and former actress was celebrated as one of Mamata Banerjee’s most fiercely loyal street fighters. Saayoni famously went to extreme lengths during high-stakes election campaigns to defend her party chief, once passionately declaring that she would "never, ever leave Mamata Didi," and positioning the TMC supremo as the ultimate savior of Bengal. Today, that fierce defense has disintegrated into open rebellion.

According to rapidly emerging political developments from Delhi and Kolkata, Saayoni has thrown her weight behind the dissident camp led by senior TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. If these reports hold true, this political somersault represents a devastating psychological and structural blow to a ruling party already battling its deepest internal crisis in twenty-five years.

The Rise and the Sudden Revolt

Saayoni Ghosh’s political trajectory was completely crafted under the wings of the TMC top leadership. Rising swiftly from a popular television face to a prominent youth leader, she was trusted to lead the party’s crucial women’s wing and was handed the prestigious Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. Throughout her meteoric rise, she projected herself as the impenetrable shield of the party hierarchy.

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Yet, insiders suggest that widespread resentment among a large group of TMC parliamentarians over centralised decision-making has finally breached even the most loyal inner circles.

Saayoni’s decision to back the rebel camp has stunned observers precisely because she was viewed as a foundational pillar of Mamata’s youth and women outreach.

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A Party Splitting at the Seams

The sudden alignment of prominent faces like Saayoni with the dissidents comes amid a wider, highly damaging wave of internal collapse. In recent days, multiple MPs and organisational leaders have abruptly stepped down from key positions or publicly distanced themselves from the core leadership.

The political friction spiked significantly after Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's rebel faction claimed the support of a massive chunk of TMC MPs, challenging the traditional leadership in a desperate bid to force structural changes.

High-Stakes Damage Control

With more lawmakers rumored to be secretly negotiating with the dissident camp, the atmosphere within the TMC headquarters remains highly tense. Senior party loyalists are currently locked in urgent, back-channel discussions with allies in the opposition INDIA bloc to assess the fallout and try to contain the wildfire before it causes irreversible damage.