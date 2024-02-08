Advertisement

Shimla: Amid the Congress national leadership’s decision to not attend the Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, going against the party line, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constructing the grand temple. She lauded PM Modi’s initiative to construct the temple just a couple of days after the Congress high command decided to not take part in the temple’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.

A video has surfaced, wherein, Pratibha Singh is heard saying, "The initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct the Ram Temple is really commendable," news agency PTI.

She even recalled her husband and former-Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh saying that she and her late husband had immense faith in spirituality and gods. This was the reason several temples in the state were renovated, when the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government was in power in the state.

Congress high command on Wednesday had respectfully declined invitation to attend the ceremony

However, on Friday evening, while talking to the news agency, the Himachal Congress chief stated that she and her son Vikramaditya Singh have received a joint invitation, but she is yet to take a call on attending the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22.

In the viral video, she is heard saying that Hindus constitute 98 per cent of the total population of Himachal Pradesh. She added, "We all have faith in Lord Ram and we want our religion to progress."

Earlier, top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury respectfully declined the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on Wednesday. The party leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making it into a political project for electoral gains and asserting that religion is a personal matter.

Responding to the Congress’ call, the BJP stated that there is nothing new in the Congress' stand as the opposition party and its allies have been insulting Hindus and Sanatan Dharma. The saffron party clearly said that the Grand Old party will face a boycott from the people of India for its decision.

Notably, on January 8, Vikramaditya Singh made his stand clear and said that he would attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "This is not a political issue and I consider myself fortunate to be among the few invitees from Himachal Pradesh and thank the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for giving this honour to me and my family," Singh had said.

Later, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that they would go to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony and stated that they do not need any invitation for it.

