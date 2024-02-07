Advertisement

New Delhi: A huge ruckus erupted at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre on Monday as the Opposition MLAs were heard chanting "Mayor madam haaye haaye" slogans during a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organized for holding discussion on the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, however, reportedly urged all the members present in the House to “remain silent and be seated” so that the further proceedings could be carried out without any disruptions. "I don't want to adjourn [the House] as it will spoil everything. A lot of matters are still pending [and need to be taken up]", Oberoi reportedly said while urging everyone to observe silence.

Notably, the Supreme Court today adjourned hearing on a plea by Oberoi seeking a direction to allow the functions of the Standing Committee be exercised by the MCD till the panel is constituted.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra deferred the hearing by two weeks on the plea of the mayor against the office of the Lt Governor after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, said the judgment on an earlier separate petition was reserved in May last year. "Then, we will stand this over for two weeks. Let us see what happens," news agency PTI reported Chief Justice Chandrachud as saying.

On May 17 last year, a bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud had reserved the verdict on a separate petition filed by the Delhi government, challenging the Lt Governor's power to nominate aldermen. The MCD has 250 elected and 10 nominated members.

The Delhi government had alleged that the Lt Governor nominated 10 members without its aid and advice.

The Delhi mayor – in a fresh plea – stated that she does not want the nominated aldermen to be part of the electoral college for MCD standing committees, PTI reported, adding that Oberoi reportedly sought a direction to allow the Standing Committee's functions to be exercised by the MCD till the panel is constituted.

In the brief hearing, advocate Abhishek Singhvi underlined that the Standing Committee performs all vital functions and deals with issues, including midday meals scheme, requiring a budget of Rs five crores and above.

According to PTI, Singhvi said the Standing Committee has not been set up, and one of the reasons for it not happening could be that “the top court has reserved its verdict on the earlier plea”.

The subsequent plea was filed in the apex court after the mayor, during a special session of the MCD, proposed vesting the powers of the Standing Committee in the House. The proposal ran into opposition from the BJP members, who had alleged that it was "illegal and unconstitutional".

The plea, in which the Lt Governor's Office is the respondent, sought a direction for the smooth functioning of the civic body.

"The adjudication of the legality of the nominated persons' appointments will directly and substantially impact the election of 12 out of 18 members of the Standing Committee – it will directly determine the special majority within it. Thus, the Standing Committee could not be constituted yet," Oberoi had reportedly stated in her plea.

On January 30, proceedings of the Delhi's special MCD Session were suspended, following the commotion by the BJP councillors inside the House, who were – at the time – demanding the formation of a standing committee.

Notably, the BJP has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi of trying to evade the standing committee elections, alleging that the AAP is dodging essentially because “it's aware that it's not in a position to secure majority” in the polls as “many of its councillors will not vote for the party”.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)