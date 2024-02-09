Advertisement

New Delhi – Congress Party supremo Sonia Gandhi said that she welcomes the government's decision to honour Former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao Garu and agronomist and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan with the glorious Bharat Ratna. When asked about his stance on the news, the former leader of the opposition hailed a decision and insisted that the news is welcoming. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three more names of prominent figures who will be conferred with the highest civilian honour.

“I welcome it,” Sonia Gandhi told the media as she came out of the parliament building. The Congress leader and Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao served as the Prime Minister of the country from 1991 to 1996. Charan Singh who was touted as a major champion of workers' and farmers' rights in India, briefly served as the Prime Minister of the country in 1979. MS Swaminathan was not only a renowned Indian agriculture scientist, he was also known as the architect of the Green Revolution in India.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao Garu and M S Swaminathan conferred with the Bharat Ratna.



Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi says, "I welcome it." pic.twitter.com/Sk61F8IZAY — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Prime Minister Modi lauds the legacy of three veterans

In separate tweets announcing the news, Prime Minister Modi lauded the legacy of the three prominent personalities. “Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth,” PM Modi wrote on X, announcing the honour being conferred on the former premier.

Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.



As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as… pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

Announcing Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi recalled the “incomparable contribution” made by Singh when it comes to promoting the farmer's rights. “It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation,” PM Modi averred.

Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.



As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as… pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

Sharing a photograph with MS Swaminathan, the Prime Minister noted that the Indian agricultural scientist played a crucial role in helping India achieve self-reliance in the agriculture sector. “It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture,” PM Modi wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.