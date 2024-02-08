Advertisement

Kolkata: Following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Sujit Bose on Friday, the latter challenged that he would resign if anyone could prove any corruption against him. The ED raided Sujit Bose’s residence for over 14 hours in a civic recruitment scam on Friday.

Bose, who held a press conference outside his residence after the ED officers left, said BJP leaders who are accusing him of corruption should not criticise others when they themselves have questionable backgrounds.

He said, "Today, the ED officers raided my house for nearly 14 hours. I am always willing to cooperate with the investigation. However, if anyone can provide evidence of corruption against me, I will immediately submit my resignation to the chief minister."

Bose strongly criticised BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had referred him as a "one-time fast-food seller whose wealth grew to crores during the rule of the Trinamool Congress." He urged Adhikari, the leader of the opposition Bengal assembly, to reflect on his own corrupt actions instead of acting as a cheerleader for the BJP.

He said, "Throughout my 45 years of political career, not a single case of accepting financial benefits from anyone has been reported against me. I have always come to the aid of people whenever needed, and if I have to face difficulties for that, I don't care. I will not waver from my principle of helping the common people." Bose emphasised that he does not remember ever helping anyone secure a job in any municipality in the past by violating rules.

He expressed that he had fully cooperated with ED officials, who are merely employees of the central government monitored by their political superiors in Delhi. He urged his supporters in the area to remain calm, quiet, and cooperative with the investigating agency personnel.

Bose pledged to fight against the BJP's game plan and conspiracy to weaken the TMC before the Lok Sabha polls.

He said, "After returning from my visit to Gangasagar to oversee arrangements in four days, I am ready to face the challenge of Adhikari or any other BJP leader. I am prepared to take on any challenge given to me by our chairperson, Mamata Banerjee." He mentioned that despite requesting the ED to return his mobile phone as he is the Fire Services Minister, the agency took it away after the raid.

Bose also mentioned that his request to the probe agency to allow him to attend some programmes on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary was denied.

TMC deputy chief whip Tapas Roy, whose central Kolkata residence was also searched by the ED, told reporters that in his long political career, his name has never been linked to any scams or corruption.

He said, "The ED personnel took my mobile phone after the raid. Throughout my political career, my name has never been associated with any corruption cases. I believe my involvement in politics may have played a role in today's lengthy raid."

(With PTI inputs)

