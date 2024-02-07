Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:19 IST

INDI Name Not Right: Back In BJP Fold, Nitish Slams Opposition, Says 'JDU Will Stay With NDA'

After swearing-in for the ninth time as the Bihar Chief Minister with the support of BJP, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday slammed the INDI Alliance.

Ronit Singh
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Nitish Kumar's Alliance Exit Linked to Bihar Caste Survey
INDI Name Not Right: Back In BJP Fold, Nitish Slams Opposition, Says 'JDU Will Stay With NDA' | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Patna: After swearing-in for the ninth time as the Bihar Chief Minister with the support of BJP, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday slammed the INDI Alliance, by saying that name of the bloc is not right and same is its condition. 

“We were saying that this name (of INDI Bloc) is not right, now you can see the condition. They have not done a single thing, seat sharing has not happened till date. We are back with the BJP as we were already there with them. We have come here (with BJP), now we will stay here and work for the development of Bihar," Kumar said. 

Significantly, Kumar was one among the opposition leaders who founded the opposition bloc to dethrone the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Nitish said, "I was urging them to choose another name for the alliance. But they had already finalised it. I was trying so hard. They did not do even one thing. Till today they haven't decided which party will contest how many seats. This is why I left them and came back to who I was with initially. I will keep working for the people of Bihar."

Nitish Kumar Raps RJD 

Days after breaking ties with Lalu Yadav-led RJD in Bihar, Kumar said, “What used to happen when they (RJD) were in power? Did anyone go out after the evening? The work started when we came in 2005. We know that some people promote themselves but also remember how much work we have done.” 

He further stepped offensive against Rahul Gandhi when asked about claims of Congress taking credit for recently conducted caste census in Bihar.   

"Has he forgotten when the caste census was conducted? I had conducted it in the presence of nine parties. In 2019-2020, I talked about conducting caste census everywhere from Assembly to public meetings. He is taking fake credit, what can I do? Let it be."

Nitish Breaks Ties With RJD, Congress

In an unexpected turn of events, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar quit as the Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday and formed the state government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

Kumar severed ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) on Sunday. He had formed the government in Bihar in alliance with the RJD and other Left parties in 2022.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:57 IST

