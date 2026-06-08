INDIA Bloc Charts Strategy Ahead of Monsoon Session, Agrees on Five Key Action Plan

The opposition INDIA alliance on Monday outlined a five-point action plan after a high-level meeting attended by leaders from 25 political parties. The gathering focused on electoral transparency, education reforms, economic concerns, and parliamentary coordination ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said all participating parties expressed their views and unanimously agreed on five major issues that the alliance would pursue collectively.

Letter to Chief Justice on Electoral Concerns

One of the key decisions taken at the meeting was to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleged manipulation of voter lists, and broader questions surrounding the fairness of the electoral process.

The alliance said the letter would be submitted soon and would seek judicial attention on what opposition leaders described as issues affecting the integrity of elections.

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Opposition Demands Education Minister’s Resignation

The INDIA bloc also demanded the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister, citing controversies surrounding national examinations and concerns over the handling of issues affecting students.

Opposition leaders argued that developments related to NEET and CBSE examinations had impacted lakhs of students across the country and alleged that the government had failed to protect the interests of young aspirants. They said students continue to face uncertainty and distress due to recurring examination-related problems.

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Economic Issues, Inflation and Farmers’ Concerns

The alliance resolved to continue raising issues related to the economy, unemployment, inflation and the condition of farmers.

The opposition also called upon the Union government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss what it described as a worsening economic situation. Leaders said such a forum would allow political parties to collectively address pressing public concerns and place their recommendations before the government.

Regular Coordination and Future Meetings

To strengthen coordination among alliance partners, the INDIA bloc decided that meetings of constituent parties would be held every two months. The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad in August, although the exact date is yet to be finalised.

In addition, alliance leaders agreed to hold daily coordination meetings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. These meetings are expected to take place every morning at the office of the Leader of Opposition to ensure a unified strategy inside both Houses.

Top Opposition Leaders Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by several prominent opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accompanied Mamata Banerjee at the discussions. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also participated, along with leaders from Left parties including John Brittas, Dipankar Bhattacharya and P. Sandosh Kumar. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joined the meeting virtually.