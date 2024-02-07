Maratha Quota Row: After Mumbai Police Denies Permission, Jarange Says No Going Back

Advertisement

Mumbai: Trouble seems to be mounting for Maharashtra government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Friday asserted that the agitation would continue until the demands are met. The Maratha community under Manoj Jarange has been demanding reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education.

Manoj Jarange told his supporters during his address at Shivaji Chowk in Navi Mumbai that he won't abandon his agitation midway till the community is granted reservation. “There is no going back on the agitation till we get reservation,” said Jarange.

However, the Maharashtra government is trying to persuade activist Manoj Jarange not to proceed to Mumbai. State education minister Deepak Kesarkar told reporters that Jarange's demands have been accepted and they will be fulfilled as per government procedure.

So far, 37 lakh Kunbi certificates have been given and the number will go up to 50 lakh, said the education minister.

Jarange marches towards Mumbai

Earlier, the Maratha quota leader reached Navi Mumbai with thousands of supporters to push for reservation for the Maratha community.

Jarange and other Maratha activists reached the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Mumbai around 5 am by bikes, cars, jeeps, tempos and trucks.

As per his plan, Jarange, along with his supporters, will begin his hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Friday. The protesters are demanding Kunbi (OBC) status to the Maratha community.

Mumbai Police urges Jarange to change route

The Mumbai Police has issued a notice to Jarange denying him permission to hold a hunger strike in the city. Despite that, Jarange announced on Thursday that he will reach Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on January 26.

In a notice issued under section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code that enables the police to prevent cognisable offences, the police said, “Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and various financial institutions, international advocacy and other financial centers are working in Mumbai.

“Approximately 60 to 65 lakh citizens travel by train and other means of transport for jobs in Mumbai every day. If the Maratha protestors reach the city in their vehicles, it will have an adverse effect and the everyday transport system in the city will collapse.” The Mumbai police suggested that the protestors could gather at International Corporation Park Ground at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai after seeking permission from the authority concerned. Police said that if the morcha did not adhere to the notice, they will be held in contempt of orders of the High Court and Supreme Court.

(With PTI Inputs)