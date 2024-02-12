Advertisement

Patna: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) on Sunday exuded confidence that its national president, who was sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record ninth-time after forming a new coalition government with the BJP, will win the trust vote during the crucial floor test, which is scheduled to take place in the state Assembly tomorrow.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who'd convened a meeting of the JDU legislative party earlier during the day, downplayed the absence of ‘two or three MLAs’, attributing it to ‘unavoidable circumstances about which they had given prior information’, news agency PTI reported. Chaudhary reportedly emphasized that the absentees would be present in the assembly at the time of the floor test.

Advertisement

“The NDA has a total strength of 128 MLAs. In the 243-strong assembly, we are comfortably placed”, PTI quoted Chaudhary as saying. "All our MLAs will be present inside the House where a no-confidence motion against the Speaker will precede the trust vote," Chaudhary further said.

Heavy police force was deployed outside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence

Evading a direct reply on the exact number of MLAs who skipped the meeting, the senior JDU leader reportedly said, "All except two or three were present. Those who did not come had informed the party leadership about the unavoidable circumstances that kept them away. They will, however, be there inside the House tomorrow."

Sudharshan Kumar Singh, Bima Bharti and Dilip Roy are among the MLAs who were not spotted at the meeting, sources in the JDU told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

Notably, the JDU altogether has 45 MLAs, excluding the chief minister who is a member of the legislative council.

“According to the schedule, the House will first take up the no confidence motion against the Speaker”, Chaudhary told PTI, adding, "As required under the rules, 38 MLAs will rise in their seats to endorse the motion after which the Speaker will have to make way for his deputy who will conduct the proceedings until a new Speaker is elected."

Advertisement

Battle on the speaker

Notably, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari belongs to the JD(U) while Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary belongs to the RJD, which has lost power as a result of the latest volte face by Nitish Kumar.

Advertisement

Chaudhary was also questioned about the assertive stance taken by RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha, who earlier in the day emphasized that the party would continue to battle on the Speaker's issue until the end. Jha cited a couple of Supreme Court judgments, stating that removal would require a vote by a majority of the members of the House.

Chaudhary replied, "We know the rules as well as he (Manoj Jha) does. Everything will take place as per the rules."

Advertisement

Political temperature is soaring in the Bihar capital ahead of the trust vote, with all the major players working towards keeping their flock together. BJP MLAs, who were in Bodh Gaya to attend a two-day workshop, were brought back to the state capital late Sunday evening. The party has 78 MLAs. Party sources said a couple of MLAs had skipped the two-day workshop, but did not reveal their names.

HAM issued whip amid rumours

The NDA also includes four MLAs of Hindustani Awam Morcha headed by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has issued a whip amid rumours that he might get tempted by the RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan which has offered him the Chief Minister's post in exchange for a switch over.

In addition, there is Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who is also a minister and had turned up at the JD(U) legislative party meet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MLAs of the Congress, who had been stationed in Telangana for a week amid fears of poaching, returned. The party has 19 MLAs, all of whom have reached 5, Deshratna Marg, the bungalow allotted to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav when he was the Deputy CM.

RJD MLAs, along with their Left allies, have been putting up at Yadav's residence since Saturday night and they are likely to reach the Vidhan Sabha on Monday together in a show of solidarity.

Advertisement

The Mahagathbandhan, which comprises RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI and CPI(M) has 114 MLAs. Besides, there is one member of the AIMIM, headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who has not revealed his cards.

