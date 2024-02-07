Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Allies Drifting Apart: JDU Asks Rahul Gandhi to Self-Introspect, Slams Congress’ Yatra

Rahul Gandhi should do some self-introspection that where is his strategy failing so that wherever he goes, the allies start drifting apart: JDU's Neeraj Kumar

Apoorva Shukla
Nitish Kumar & Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar (left) and Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Right) | Image:Nitish Kumar & Rahul Gandhi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: As Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar looks all set to desert the ruling Mahagathbandhan and return to BJP-led NDA, leaders from Nitish’s party have slammed Rahul Gandhi, blaming the Congress party for the rift within the Opposition's INDI Alliance. In a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar said that the Congress’ strategy is failing. 

JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar attacked Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday, January 28, saying that wherever the Congress Yatra goes, the allies drift apart. “Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party has the right to take out a padayatra but the results of that padayatra - when he went to Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was sidelined and now when he is about to enter Bihar, the political scenario is changing here,” said JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar. 

“So, Rahul Gandhi should do some self-introspection that where is his strategy failing so that wherever he goes, the allies start drifting apart,” said JDU’s Neeraj Kumar. 

 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumping the ruling Mahagathbandhan which he had joined less than 18 months ago may result in a major setback for the Opposition’s INDI Alliance as Nitish Kumar is credited for stitching the alliance together. 

Earlier, JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi had also blamed Congress for the Opposition's alliance falling apart. KC Tyagi had also accused the Congress leaders of disrespecting Nitish Kumar. Political adviser for JD(U) and spokesperson K C Tyagi said that grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," said KC Tyagi. 

 

 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

