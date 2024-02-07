English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 06:10 IST

Jharkhand: JMM MLA Makes Big Claim Against Hemant Soren Ahead of Champai Soren Govt's Floor Test

JMM leader Lobin Hembrom claimed that wrong advice led to Hemant Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Abhishek Tiwari
Hemant Soren
JMM MLA makes big claim against Hemant Soren | Image:PTI/ File Photo
Ranchi: Amid all the political drama continuing in the state of Jharkhand, former-Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s party leader made a big claim sparking another political debate in the state. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Lobin Hembrom on Sunday claimed that wrong advice led to Hemant Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His fiery claims surfaced a day ahead of the floor test of the newly formed Champai Soren government in Jharkhand.

Champai Soren took over as the chief minister of Jharkhand, after Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to alleged land scam.

Talking to media personnel, Hembrom, a lawmaker from Borio seat in Sahibganj district, said, “Hemant Soren repeatedly ignored my advice and eventually landed in jail. He has always been surrounded by wrong advisors."

Hembrom also objected expenditure on shifting MLAs before the floor test

Hembrom squarely blamed Hemant Soren's personal and media advisors, besides advisors from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for his plight. He also objected to the move by the JMM-led alliance to shift MLAs to Hyderabad.

Hembrom took on his own party for the expenditure in shifting MLAs from one place to another. Expressing his displeasure over the expenses, he said, "Such expenditure at a time when Jharkhand's majority populace struggled to meet both ends."

He demanded the implementation of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act. Both the Acts prohibit the sale of tribal land to non-tribals.

Hembrom also demanded a ban on liquor sales in the state.

On his participation in the floor test on Monday, Hembrom said he would support the Champai Soren government.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of trust on February 5 during a special two-day assembly session.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister on Friday after Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in a money laundering case.

A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has allowed him to participate in the trust vote sought by the new government.

He was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

The alliance, between the JMM, Congress and RJD, has 47 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly and is supported from outside by the lone CPI ML (L) legislator.
 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:52 IST

