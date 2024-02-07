The case pertains to Siddaramaiah allegedly illegally marching towards the residence of then CM Bommai demanding resignation of then Minister KS Eshwarappa. | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a 2022 case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The case pertains to Siddaramaiah allegedly illegally marching towards residence of then Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai demanding resignation of then Minister KS Eshwarappa.

