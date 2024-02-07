Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:55 IST
Karnataka HC Dismisses 2022 Case Against CM Siddaramaiah Over Illegal March
The case pertains to Siddaramaiah allegedly illegally marching towards residence of then CM Bommai demanding resignation of then Minister KS Eshwarappa.
The case pertains to Siddaramaiah allegedly illegally marching towards the residence of then CM Bommai demanding resignation of then Minister KS Eshwarappa. | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a 2022 case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The case pertains to Siddaramaiah allegedly illegally marching towards residence of then Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai demanding resignation of then Minister KS Eshwarappa.
