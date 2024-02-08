Advertisement

Mumbai: Ahead of the launch of 'Main Atal Hoon,' a biographical film illustrating the remarkable life and political legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the movie's team joined Republic Editor-in-Chief to honour the illustrious Statesman. Celebrating the enduring commitment and service of one of modern India's most towering leaders, Pankaj Tripathi and Producer Vinod Bhanushali paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's lifelong dedication to serve the Nation.

Scheduled to release on January 19, the biographical film starring Pankaj Tripathi as the former Prime Minister will hit screens just days before the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. Offering a comprehensive narrative of Vajpayee's life, the film delves into his pivotal role in key events like the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Pokhran nuclear test, and India-Pakistan relations.

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his versatility on screen, expressed his enthusiasm for portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee, acknowledging the significant place the former Prime Minister holds in Indian political history. “I was tensed whether I was looking like him on screen, whether I was speaking like him or not or whether I was correctly portraying his mannerisms. I went to the person who taught me acting. My teacher assured me that I should not be scared. I was told that more than perfectly copying a character's physical appearances, I should understand the soul and the values of the character more. That will be the biggest tribute.,” the actor said.

Pankaj Tripathi Reflects on Vajpayee's Legacy and Political Journey

Highlighting his efforts to capture the core consciousness of the poet-politician, Pankaj Tripathi shared his reflections on a pivotal chapter from Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life that deeply inspired him. Tripathi underscored the inspirational nature of the formation of the Jana Sangh and its eventual merger into the Janata Party. Acknowledging Vajpayee's journey marked by numerous challenges, ups and downs, Tripathi admired the stalwart's unwavering resolve. “Despite facing adversities, Vajpayee persisted, ultimately establishing a party that has grown into the largest in the country,” Pankaj Tripathi said.

"While Atal Bihari Vajpayee may no longer be with us, his visionary legacy continues to endure," the actor remarked, underscoring the enduring impact of Vajpayee's vision in contemporary times.

Advertisement

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The man behind India's nuclear power

“Vajpayee Ji was an artist. An artist is generally emotional and over-sensitive. An artist like Atal Bihari Vajpayee authorised the nuclear tests and made India a nuclear power. That's the story,” Pankaj Tripathi said while saluting Former PM Vajpayee’s commitment to nuclear research and his efforts to make India a nuclear power.

Advertisement

"He was an artist. We wanted to depict what all hurdles an artist face when he becomes the PM of the country. While artists are emotional, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had taken very strong decisions," Produder Vinod Bhanushali said. “It was both interesting and difficult to decide what all significant chapters of his life will be there in the film. When I read about him, I wanted to highlight the incidents that inspired him - be it successes or failures,” he added.

What is the story behind Pokhran nuclear test?

On October 16, 1964, the People's Republic of China marked its entry into the nuclear-armed state category by detonating a 16-kiloton bomb, becoming the fifth nation to achieve this feat. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then a Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (later BJP) leader, expressed a resolute stance in Parliament, asserting, "The answer to an atom bomb is an atom bomb, nothing else."

In 1996, Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to power and tried to fulfil his long-standing dream. Fast forward to May 1998, India conducted successful nuclear tests in Pokhran, Rajasthan, under the leadership of PM Vajpayee during APJ Abdul Kalam's tenure as the head of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

Advertisement

The tests unfolded on May 11, featuring a fusion bomb alongside fission bombs, including a 45-kiloton thermonuclear device, a 15-kiloton fission device, and a sub-kiloton nuclear device. Two more sub-kiloton fission bombs were tested on May 13. The transport of these bombs from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to Jaisalmer commenced on May 1 at 3 AM, requiring an army convoy of four trucks across three trips to reach Pokhran. Following the tests, PM Vajpayee addressed the media, announcing that India had conducted three successful underground nuclear tests in Pokhran and assuring that no radioactive elements were released into the atmosphere.

