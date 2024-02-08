Advertisement

Jaipur: The Congress on Tuesday appointed party MLA Tika Ram Jully as the leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) initiating a generational change in Rajasthan’s politics. A minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government, Tika Ram Jully is a three-time MLA. The party however, decided to continue with Govind Singh Dotasra as the state Congress president.

In the recently concluded state assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Congress lost the political battle to the Bharatiya Janata Party by winning only 70 seats in the 200-members Assembly House. The BJP managed to win a clear majority in the house by winning 115 seats. Following the loss, the party had not appointed anyone as the CLP leader.

Tika Ram Jully was a minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led govt

The 43-year-old MLA from Alwar Rural constituency, Tika Ram Jully was the minister for social justice and empowerment in the Ashok Gehlot government. After his appointment, the Dalit leader, who is a third-time MLA, said that he would fulfill his responsibility with dedication.

Jully's appointment has been made days before the start of session of the newly formed state assembly on January 19.

As per news agency PTI, "Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Tika Ram Jully as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan with immediate effect," an official communication from party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

"Congress president has also approved the proposal of the continuation of Shri Govind Singh Dotasra as the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee," the order from Venugopal also said.

Sources said Jully is considered close to former Union Minister Jitendra Singh as he hails from his area Alwar.

Rajasthan has seen a change at the political helm with both the Congress and the BJP replacing their old guard with younger leaders.

On getting this responsibility ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Alwar Rural MLA said, "We will perform well in the Lok Sabha elections. This is just the beginning, everyone will fight the big battle together."

Former chief minister Gehlot, state Congress chief Dotasra and other leaders congratulated Jully. Gehlot said he has full confidence that Jully will strongly raise the voice of the people of Rajasthan in the state assembly.

Dotasra wrote on X, "Hearty congratulations to Alwar Rural MLA and former minister Tikaram Jully ji on being appointed Leader of Opposition Rajasthan and best wishes for the future. It is hoped that you will discharge your responsibilities with full dedication and become the voice of Rajasthan on issues of public interest in the House."

Party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and party leader Sachin Pilot also congratulated the leader.

The session of the 16th Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan will meet on January 19. Earlier, in the assembly meeting held on December 20 and 21, the Speaker of the assembly was elected unanimously.

