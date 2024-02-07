Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of ED chargesheet & issued summons to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, & other accused in connection with Land for Job Scam. | Image: PTI/File

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the escalating political turmoil in Bihar on account of the ongoing JDU-RJD tussle, trouble mounted for Rashatriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family on Saturday as Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the Land for Job Scam case, and issued summons to Lalu's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, daughters Misa Bharti & Hema Yadav, and other accused on charges of money laundering.

Notably, this is the first charge sheet filed by the ED in connection with the Land for Job Scam, and it extends up to 4,751 pages. Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridayanand Choudhary, Amit Katyal and two companies AK Infosystem and AB Export are among the seven accused in the case.

Advertisement

The court also issued warrant against businessman Amit Katyal, who is currently in the judicial custody. During the hearing, the ED told the court that one of the accused persons - Amit Katyal had formed an IT-related company - AK Infosystem in the year 2006-07, and that the company did not actually conduct any business, but purchased several plots. One of these plots was allegedly acquired through a land-for-job scam. Subsequently, in 2014, the same company was transferred in the name of Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav for a total sum of rupees one lakh, the ED further mentioned. Special Judge Vishal Gogne, while passing the order, stated that “there are sufficient grounds [for the court] to take cognizance [of the matter]”.

AB Export Company, on the other hand, was formed in 1996 to do export business, the ED told court, adding that in the year 2007, AB Export received a sum of rupees five crores from five companies, and purchased a property in New Friends Colony.

Advertisement

According to the ED, the case revolves around a total of seven plots. So far, only one arrest has been made in this case, the ED told the court.

The Rouse Avenue Court has ordered all the accused in the case to appear before the court on 9 February.

Advertisement

Lalu Prasad Yadav Will Have to Reveal Details On Amit Katyal's Role, Sushil Kumar Modi Says

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi averred in a social media post on ‘X’ that “It's time that Lalu Prasad Yadav reveals the actual truth behind the land-for-jobs scam, and cooperate with the investigative agencies probing the case.

Advertisement

"He [Lalu Prasad] will have to reveal the details on Amit Katyal's [role in land-for-jobs scam], and also subsequently account for his family members' alleged involvement in the case”, Sushil Kumar Modi further said.