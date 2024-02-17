Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Mamata Banerjee Removes Jyotipriya Mallick as Forest Minister Amid Ration Scam Allegations

Governor C V Ananda Bose exercised his powers under Article 166(3) of the Constitution and relieved Mallick of his duties as minister with immediate effect

Digital Desk
Jyotipriya Mallick
Jyotipriya Mallick | Image:Social media
Kolkata: The West Bengal government removed Jyotirpriya Mallick, behind bars for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration distribution scam, as the Forest minister and allocated the department to Birbaha Hansda.

Hansda is the Minister of State for Forests and Self Help - Self Employment Group (Independent Charge).

The other portfolio of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction under Mallick was allocated to Partha Bhowmick, a senior official said on Friday.

Bhowmick is the Minister-in-charge of the Irrigation and Waterways Department.

The decision was taken as per the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose exercised his powers under Article 166(3) of the Constitution and relieved Mallick of his duties as minister with immediate effect, a source in the Raj Bhavan said.

In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mallick under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the scam. 

 

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

