‘Mandir Vahi Bana..Ab Goliyon Ki Awaz..’ CM Yogi Announces Arrival of Ram Rajya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Clicks His First Picture In Front Of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, he called it a very emotional moment. Recalling the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that the Ram Mandir has been built at the same place where the activists had resolved.

"The temple has been built where we had resolved to build it..." said CM Yogi. “It's an emotional moment for all of us, it has come after a 500-year wait,” CM Yogi added.

"Ayodhya's revival is a sign of India's emergence. Ayodhya will no longer witness bullets and curfews. Ram Rajya does not support any discrimination. It is all-inclusive..." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said that he doesn’t have words to express his feelings. “There are some feelings in my heart that I cannot find words to express. Everyone is emotional and happy. On this historic moment, every city and village in the country has turned into Ayodhya, and every path seems to be heading towards the Ram Janmabhoomi," said CM Yogi.

(This is a developing story)