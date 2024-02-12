English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 01:02 IST

Mani Shankar Aiyar Does It Again, Questions India's Surgical Strikes From Pakistan Soil

Mani Shankar Aiyar who has often been in the news for making bizarre & controversial statements, has once again stirred up a controversy with his vile remarks.

Digital Desk
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar
Mani Shankar Aiyar who has often been in the news for making bizarre statements, has once again stirred up a controversy with his vile remarks. | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former minister Mani Shankar Aiyar who has often been in the news for making bizarre and controversial statements, has once again stirred up a controversy with his vile remarks suggesting that the biggest mistake that the PM Modi-led government at the Centre made during the last decade of its tenure “was refusing [to hold a] dialogue [with Pakistan]".

Asserting that there were five Indian high commissioners in Islamabad who served during the rule of both the parties – the BJP and the Congress –  Aiyar made a wild claim, saying, “All five of them unanimously agreed that whatever our differences, we must engage with Pakistan", while also adding, “The biggest mistake we made in the last 10 years was the refusal of dialogue [with Pakistan]”. ”We have the courage to conduct surgical strikes against you [Pakistan], but we do not have the courage to sit across the table and talk,” Pakistani news outlet Dawn quoted the Congress leader as saying.

Advertisement

Speaking during a session on the second day of the Faiz Festival at Alhamra, Aiyar further suggested the people of Pakistan as “the single-biggest Indian asset”. 

"The Pakistanis have been the people who overreact to the other side. If we are friendly [with them], [then] they will be overfriendly, and if we are hostile [towards them], [then] they will get over hostile,” Aiyar reportedly said.

Advertisement

Stressing that he had never been to any country where he had been welcomed with “such open arms” as he was in Pakistan, Aiyar recalled the time when he was posted in Karachi as consul general. Citing excerpts from his book – Memoirs of a Maverick –  Aiyar reportedly said, “All that I ask of the people (Pakistanis) is to remember that [PM] Modi has never received more than one-third of the votes".

In continuance of his condescension, Aiyar further stated, "…But our system is such that if has one-third of the votes, he has two-thirds in the seats. So two-thirds of the Indians are ready to come towards you (Pakistanis).”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 00:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

6 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

6 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

6 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

15 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

15 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

16 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

16 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mani Shankar Aiyar At It Again, Questions Surgical Strikes From Pak Soil

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Bihar: JDU Confident of Winning Trust Vote Ahead of Floor Test Today

    India News4 hours ago

  3. How Did Billy Ray Cyrus Land The Role Of Miley's Dad On Hannah Montana?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Former Army Chief Says Galwan Incident Was Not 'a Bad Thing': Here's Why

    Defence4 hours ago

  5. Biden Tells Israel Not To Press Into Rafah Without Credible Plan

    World4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement