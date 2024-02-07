English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Rahul Gandhi Was First Scared of Me, Now..: Assam CM Himanta Asks Rahul to Not Visit Batadrava Satra

CM Himanta said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22

Apoorva Shukla
Assam CM Himanta Biswa on Rahul Gandhi
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (right) | Image:File Photos/Facebook
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra claiming that the Congress leader was earlier scared of him, but now he is scared of his children too. Himanta slammed Gandhi while addressing a press conference in his home state on Sunday, January 21. 

Rahul Gandhi pehle toh mujhse darta tha, ab mere bacche se bhi darna shuru kar diya,” said Himanta Biswa Sharma during the press conference in Hindi. CM Himanta informed that commandos will be deployed along sensitive routes of minority-dominated areas to be taken by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

CM Himanta on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 

For Monday, the Congress has chosen a route through “sensitive areas” of Morigaon, Jagiroad and Nellie which could have been avoided, the chief minister claimed. District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of these areas have been directed to increase patrolling and maintain a strict vigil, Sarma added.

''These areas are sensitive and I cannot discount any law and order situation arising and as such commandos will be deployed along sensitive routes of minority-dominated areas to be taken by Rahul Gandhi's Yatra on January 22,'' he said.

CM Himanta asks Rahul to not visit Batadrava Satra 

CM Himanta said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval age Vaishnav saint revered as an icon in the state.

''We will request Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava on Monday during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple as it will reflect Assam in the wrong light,'' the chief minister said at a press conference here. He can go after the consecration ceremony without creating “unnecessary competition which will be sad for Assam'', he said.

Who is Srimanta Sankardeva? 

Srimanta Sankardeva is an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet, playwright and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of Assam from the 15th-16th century.

(With agency inputs)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:32 IST

