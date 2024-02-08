Jammu & Kashmir: Former Congress Leader and Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday took jibe at Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi over his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that it will be more than enough if Congress will be able to save single ruling state after this Yatra.

Advertisement



Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, expressing doubt about its impact.

Azad suggested that if Congress can maintain its presence in even one ruling state after the Yatra, it would be considered a significant achievement, considering the party's recent electoral setbacks where three states were lost.

Advertisement

Speaking on the contentious issue of Article 370, Azad criticized those who promise to restore it, stating that individuals who advocated for Self Rule, Aaazadi, and Autonomy in the past failed to fulfill their promises. He emphasized that only the Parliament and the Supreme Court have the authority to reintroduce Article 370. Azad called for a pragmatic approach to the region's political complexities and cautioned against making unrealistic pledges.

On Article 370, Azad slammed those selling dreams of bringing back Article 370 and 35A after getting into power; he said that those be fooled people in the name of Self Rule, Aaazadi and Autonomy in the past, are now trying to be fool people in the name of bringing back Article 370 and 35A.

Advertisement

"In my first public meeting of my new party, I said that I tried a lot to gather all like minded parties in favour of Article 370; 86% were against us. No matter how many seats someone gets in Assembly elections; even if someone gets 100 out of 100 seats, they will be able to do nothing. If someone says that they will bring back 370 after getting into power in state, they are be fooling. Those who said Self Rule, Aaazadi, Autonomy and got into power, they did nothing. Only Parliament and Supreme Court can bring it back; the ruling Government won't bring it back; Supreme Court has rejected. May be after 60-70 years, there is something that can bring it back," he said



