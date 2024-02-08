Advertisement

New Delhi: Discussions around Mughal Emperor Babur reignited again on Thursday after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a direct swipe at the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. In a recent post on the microblogging site X, CM Sarma questioned the Gandhi family's frequent visits to Babar's Tomb in Afghanistan, asking, "Why is there so much hatred for Ram Lalla? Why do you hate Hindus so much?"

Three generations of the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi in 2005, visited the Babar Tomb in Afghanistan. Why is there so much hatred for Ram Lala? Why do you hate Hindus so much? pic.twitter.com/wDG1p4lp6M — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 11, 2024

Did you know this? Yes, three generations of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty have visited Babur’s tomb in Afghanistan - Jawaharlal Nehru visited Kabul in 1959 and he reportedly visited Babur’s grave, Indira Gandhi in 1968, and Rahul Gandhi in 2005.

Reports suggests that Natwar Singh, former External Affairs Minister and a bureaucrat at the time, wrote in his autobiography named ‘One Life is not Enough’, “The Prime Minister of India stood there, with head slightly bowed, paying her homage. I was a couple of feet behind her. It was a moment to cherish, recall and remember. At that moment the centuries seemed to blend and blur.”

In the year 2005, Rahul Gandhi joined then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on a visit to Afghanistan. Throughout the trip, Rahul Gandhi accompanied Singh to various engagements, which included meetings with then Afghan President Hamid Karzai and a visit to Babur’s tomb.

Himanta on Congress declining Ram mandir invite

Earlier in the day, while reacting to Congress leadership rejecting Ram Temple invitation, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In my view, they should not have been invited at all. But VHP gave them a golden opportunity to repair some of their sins. But they missed the bus. I feel pity and sad for them."

72 वर्ष पहले पंडित नेहरू ने सोमनाथ मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का बहिष्कार किया था। उनके वंशजों ने आज राम लला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का बहिष्कार किया है।



विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने कांग्रेसियों को पश्चाताप करने के लिए एक सुनहरा अवसर दिया, परंतु… pic.twitter.com/Bn42i3B7Gh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 11, 2024

Sarma said that by accepting this invitation, the Congress could have symbolically offered an apology to the ‘Hindu Samaj'. “This tradition (opposing the Hindu community) was started by Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru when he boycotted the Somnath Temple function in (May 1951). The same tradition is continuing with the present generation of the Congress ... What Pandit Nehru did with the Somnath Temple, the Congress leadership is doing with the Ram Temple,” he added.

CM Sarma also claimed that the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav (consecration) of the Ram Temple on January 22 will be an ‘important civilisational landmark’ for the country. ''We do not want to celebrate this historic event in a manner that may disturb people belonging to other communities. In Assam we want to celebrate it along with our Muslim and Christian brethren. We do not want to symbolise that day with negativity. We will celebrate on January 22 with a lot of positivity in mind,'' he said.

