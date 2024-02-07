Advertisement

Mumbai: NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader and grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar Rohit Pawar on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate. He was summoned by the central probe agency earlier in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. He reached the ED office in Mumbai on Wednesday morning at around 10.30 AM.

“I have taken several documents with me. I'm ready to support the ED in the probe. We are here to support common people,” said Rohit Pawar as he left from NCP office this morning.

‘I Am Not Scared of Anyone’

He also said, “We have provided all the information to CID as well as ED. If I have not made any mistake, there is no reason to feel scared. I will fight for the common man because I follow great freedom fighters. I will answer all the questions of ED. The probe agency officials are just doing their work, I don't have anything against them. If all this is being done to put pressure on me, they have done this experiment on a wrong person. I am not scared of anyone. I don't think they are going to arrest me but we will fight...”

‘Satyamev Jayate’: Supriya Sule

While reacting to the ED summons to Rohit Pawar, NCP working president Supriya Sule said that her party believes in Satyamev Jayate. “I know this is difficult time for us but we will fight. We respect the Constitution of this Nation. The official data of Parliament states that 95 per cent cases are against the opposition party leaders. Rohit is being taregted because he works for the welfare of people. Party workers love him, they are here to support him,” she asserted.

Sule further said, “Investigation must be transparent and fair. I have full faith in the ED and I am sure they will hear Rohit's side. We are going to completely cooperate with all the agencies because we have nothing to hide.”

Raids Conducted at Premises of Rohit Pawar's Company

On January 5, the federal agency initiated raids at the locations of Baramati Agro, a company owned by Rohit Pawar, spanning Baramati, Pune, Aurangabad, and other areas. Rohit Pawar, a 38-year-old first-time NCP MLA representing the Karjat-Jamkhed seat in the Maharashtra assembly, serves as the owner and CEO of Baramati Agro. He is associated with the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Notably, Rohit Pawar is the nephew of Baramati MP Supriya Sule and the state's deputy chief minister and Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar. The raids are part of an investigation into the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank money laundering case, originating from an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing in August 2019. The probe aims to uncover any financial irregularities associated with these entities.